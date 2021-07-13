Mel Gibson salutes Donald Trump at Conor McGregor’s UFC match

A viral video from an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match on Saturday showed Hollywood actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson giving former US president Donald Trump a military-style salute.

Trump was welcomed with loud cheers and boos as he was escorted for the match between mixed martial artists Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Gibson’s gesture sparked questions among his fans about his political views and attracted a backlash on social media .

“So crazy how I thought he was awesome back in the Eighties, I’m glad people’s true characters have been revealed,” one person wrote.

During a 2020 interview with Fox News, Gibson said of his political views: “Who the hell cares what I think? I’m not an expert – what am I qualified to talk about?”

“It’s alright. It allows you a sense of anonymity so that in your performance you can come out and just be anything; you’re not already carrying a lot of baggage. It’s partially intentional,” he added.

“I am politically incorrect, that’s true,” he added. “Political correctness to me is just intellectual terrorism. I find that really scary, and I won’t be intimidated into changing my mind. Everyone isn’t going to love you all the time.”

Several other celebrities attended the fight, including Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber, Miles Teller, Jared Leto, Steve Aoki, Steve-O, Baker Mayfield and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Conor McGregor ended up losing to Dustin Poirier by doctor stoppage in the main event of UFC 264 . The Irishman was unable to continue after injuring his ankle towards the end of the first round.

The Independent has contacted Gibson for his comment.