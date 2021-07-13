Governor Newsom, Legislative Leaders Applaud Unprecedented Budget
Sacramento, CA…Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) today issued a statement regarding the 2021-22 state budget: “After thoughtful and productive discussions on the final key details of the 2021-22 state budget, we are pleased to announce that SB 129, which provides the overall architecture of the budget agreement, will be signed today, with additional implementation bills to be voted on later this week.thepinetree.net
Comments / 0