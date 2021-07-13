Cancel
Nokia plans to raise full-year outlook, citing strong quarter

By Metro US
Metro International
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Finland’s Nokia said on Tuesday it planned to raise its full-year outlook as business picked up pace in the second quarter, sending the telecom equipment maker’s shares up more than 6%. The company, which will provide the new outlook on July 29 while reporting second-quarter results, had earlier...

