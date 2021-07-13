New Principals Named for Clear Creek, Upward Elementaries

New in the 2021-2022 school year, Dena Wolfe will be leading the pack at Clear Creek Elementary and Upward Elementary’s Eagles will be led by Michael Gates. Up until July 1, Wolfe had been serving as Assistant Principal at Flat Rock Middle and Gates was Assistant Principal for the Innovative High Schools (Henderson County Career Academy and Henderson County Early College). Gates is filling the principalship at Upward vacated by Jason Joyce, who is the new Principal at Bruce Drysdale Elementary. Clear Creek’s former principal Dr. Marcie Wilson moved to Central Office in July to begin her role as the district’s Director of Student Achievement.