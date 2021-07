HARRISBURG (AP) – Another PA county targeted for a “forensic investigation” of the 2020 presidential election is raising objections to a sweeping demand for access to its voting equipment and records. York County’s three commissioners — two Republican and one Democrat — wrote this week to Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties who is seeking the information and raised questions about the legality of his demand and the cost to the county. The commissioners also pointed to the likelihood that its voting machines would be decertified. Commissioners in rural Tioga County have expressed similar concerns. Philadelphia also received Mastriano’s request, but has not formally responded.