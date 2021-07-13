Elizabeth Community Fair marks 100 years

ELIZABETH, Ill. — After a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local fair will celebrate its 100th anniversary this week. The Elizabeth Community Fair, which runs from Friday, July 16, to Sunday, July 18, is one of the few remaining community fairs in the state of Illinois, according to the fair’s Facebook page. Last year’s festivities, canceled amid the pandemic, would have marked 100 years for the event, so the fair is observing the milestone this year.