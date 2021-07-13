Authorities: Intoxicated driver leads law enforcement on high-speed chase on U.S. 20
EPWORTH, Iowa — A Dubuque County man faces charges after authorities said he led law enforcement on a brief high-speed chase on Sunday night. Clarence W. Brooks, 33, of Epworth, was arrested at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 20 near Epworth on charges of eluding, driving while revoked, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and second-offense operating while intoxicated, according to court documents.www.telegraphherald.com
