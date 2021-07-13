Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Indonesia’s June exports seen up 50% year-on-year, but pace slowing: Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s exports likely surged again in June, but the pace may have slowed to the softest in three months after palm oil prices eased, while rising COVID-19 cases at home pressured imports, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has been enjoying an export...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Gdp#Jakarta#Gayatri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
Public Healthkfgo.com

Indonesia’s easing of COVID-19 curbs seen driven by economics

(Reuters) – Indonesia’s decision to relax some COVID-19 curbs this week, despite reporting record-high deaths in recent days, is being driven by social and economic concerns rather than epidemiological advice, public health experts said on Monday. As the country grapples with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Asia, President Joko Widodo...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil refining margins plunge to over 3-week low

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Monday, plunging to their weakest level in more than three weeks, as ongoing lockdowns in the region continue to weigh on industrial and transportation demand. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil fell to $8 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since June 30. They were at $8.12 per barrel on Friday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have shed 5.5% over the last two weeks as several countries reimposed curbs to battle surging COVID-19 infections. Thailand reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Monday, while Malaysia has notched up more than 1 million infections, as the virulent Delta variant carves a deadly path through Southeast Asia - now a global epicentre for the virus. Meanwhile, China has also reported its highest number of cases since the end of January amid a surge of local infections in the eastern city of Nanjing. Traders expect lower gasoil exports from China in coming weeks, which they said, should provide some support to the market in the near term. The regional market, however, would still likely grapple with robust supplies from India, where peak monsoon season dents domestic consumption and leads to a rise in exports, they added. India's western state of Maharashtra is currently being hit by the heaviest rain in July in four decades, with downpours lasting several days severely affecting the lives of hundreds of thousands, and major rivers are in danger of bursting their banks. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 4 cents per barrel on Monday, while the front-month time spread for the fuel grade stayed in a backwardated structure to trade at 12 cents per barrel. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has offered 65,000 tonnes or, 80,000 tonnes of 10ppm gasoil for Aug. 15-17 loading from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on July 27. - State-run Indian Oil Corp has offered a high speed diesel cargo of 28,000-29,000 tonnes for Aug. 11-12 loading from Dahej terminal, a broker source said. IOC has offered another HSD cargo of 31,000-33,000 tonnes for loading over Aug. 12-13 from the port of Kandla. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - Beijing's crackdown on the misuse of import quotas combined with the impact of high crude prices could see China's growth in oil imports sink to the lowest in two decades in 2021, despite an expected rise in refining rates in the second half. - Indian refiners' crude throughput in June was little changed from the previous month when it fell to multi-month lows as a severe second wave of coronavirus restrained demand, forcing refiners to reduce runs. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.28 -0.84 -1.09 77.12 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.27 -0.01 0.44 -2.26 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.38 -0.84 -1.09 77.22 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.17 -0.01 0.46 -2.16 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.59 -0.84 -1.08 77.43 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.96 -0.01 0.51 -1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.59 -0.84 -1.06 79.43 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.04 -0.01 -20.00 0.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.19 -0.82 -1.06 77.01 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.08 -0.03 60.00 -0.05 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
StocksBusiness Insider

Indonesia Stock Market: Support Expected At 6,100 Points

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 120 points or 2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,100-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Monday. The global forecast for the...
BusinessForexTV.com

Finland Producer Price Inflation Slows In June

Finland’s producer price inflation eased in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday. Producer prices increased 11.0 percent year-on-year in June, after a 11.2 percent rise in May. The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products and basic metals...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, extending the gains of the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 adding almost 400 points to be above the 27,900 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as a positive reaction to upbeat earnings news and signs of economic revival fueled investor risk appetite.
Protests740thefan.com

Southeast Asia COVID-19 cases hit new highs, Malaysian doctors protest

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Thailand reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Monday, while Malaysia has notched up more than 1 million infections, as the virulent Delta variant carves a deadly path through Southeast Asia – now a global epicentre for the virus. Thailand had 15,376 new coronavirus cases,...
EconomyForexTV.com

Singapore Industrial Production Rises In June

Singapore’s industrial production increased in June, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Monday. Industrial output grew 27.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 27.0 percent rise in May. Production was forecast to increase 26.8 percent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production gained 24.8 percent yearly in June, after a...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for July 26-30

Asian residual fuel market is likely to garner support at prevailing levels in the near term on lower western arbitrage inflows into Singapore, traders said. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Tightening supplies of the upstream Singapore marine fuel 0.5%S cargo coupled with healthy demand for...
BusinessForexTV.com

Hong Kong Exports Increases In June

Hong Kong’s merchandise exports accelerated in June, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday. Exports rose 33.0 percent year-on-year in June, following a 24.0 percent increase in May. Imports gained 31.9 percent annually in June, following a 26.5 percent increase in the previous month. The trade deficit...
BusinessForexTV.com

Spain Producer Price Inflation Highest Since 1983

Spain producer price increased at the fastest pace in more than 37 years in June, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Monday. Producer prices advanced 15.4 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 15.2 percent increase seen in May. The latest annual inflation was the highest since October 1983.
StocksBusiness Insider

Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Snap Losing Streak On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding almost 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,510-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Major Thai Telecom Operator Plans To Out-Mine All Of Southeast Asia

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) listed subsidiary of Jasmine International (JAS), called Jasmine Telecom Systems (JTS) has announced ambitious Bitcoin mining plans. JTS plans to become the largest Bitcoin miner of the ten nations comprising the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The Thai telecom operator will install 500...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Asian COVID epicentre of Indonesia extends curbs by a week

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia extended its COVID-19 restrictions by a week to Aug. 2 on Sunday to try to curb infections, after the government said it would add more intensive care units amid a rise in deaths. Indonesia has become Asia’s COVID-19 epicentre with hospitals deluged, particularly on the densely populated...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

China's bond market issuances hit 4.9 trln yuan in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 4.9 trillion yuan (about 757.93 billion U.S. dollars) in June, data from the central bank shows. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 476.41 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 794.87 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
Stocksraleighnews.net

China's stock market ends mixed in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks ended mixed last month, according to data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC). At the end of June, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,591.2 points, dropping by 24.3 points, or 0.7 percent, compared with the figure logged at the end of the previous month, the PBOC data showed.
World101 WIXX

AstraZeneca scours supply chain for more vaccine doses for Thailand, SE Asia

BANGKOK (Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc is “scouring” its global supply chain to try and boost COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Thailand and Southeast Asia, its representative for the country said on Saturday, amidst speculations of local production shortfalls. The comments come after leaked letters https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/leaked-letters-show-astrazeneca-vaccine-commitment-not-thailand-claimed-2021-07-19 showed last week that the drugmaker...
LifestyleSKIFT

Singapore Airlines Doubles Down on the E-Commerce Trend by Carriers

The superapp is where it’s at in Asia, so it’s not a surprise to see Singapore’s flag carrier broaden its e-commerce playbook. Yet looking worldwide, it’s remarkable how many airlines are now going direct-to-consumer in selling non-flight products and services. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Japan's June chemical exports rise by 39.6%, total exports up 48.6%

SINGGAPORE (ICIS)--Japan's chemical exports surged by 39.6% year on year to yen (Y) 885.2bn in June, supporting the overall rise in shipments abroad, official data showed on Wednesday. Exports of organic chemicals rose by 40.9% year on year to Y159.7bn in June while shipments of plastic materials abroad rose by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy