Grant County, WI

Grant County supervisors OK space heaters in buildings

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 13 days ago

LANCASTER, Wis. -- Grant County supervisors have removed space heaters from a list of prohibited items for employees who work in county government buildings in Lancaster. County Personnel Director Joyce Roling last month presented a draft of a facilities policy that would have prohibited the use of the small units in the county administration building and the county courthouse. However, supervisors provided feedback from county employees who work in areas near windows and who have used space heaters under desks during the winter.

