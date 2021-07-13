Get in the spirit for Main Street's Christmas in July

WOOSTER – Main Street Wooster Christmas in July Sidewalk Spectacular is set for a full day of fun on Saturday, July 24. The event, which is sponsored by Western Reserve Group and The Daily Record, will feature family fun attractions from reindeer in Public Square, free family photos with Santa thanks to Liberty Studios, a performance from Cedar Valley Cloggers from 1-1:45 p.m. and an evening performance from Island Cocktail Entertainment in the Public Square, starting at 4 p.m.