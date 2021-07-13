Chances for showers and storms continue today, drier and hotter days ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the rain chances continue to be a factor in our weather, the big story today and toward the end of the week will be the heat and humidity. Tuesday will look a lot like Monday in many ways: A mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, chances for showers and storms in the heat of the day and lots of humidity. It was soupy out there yesterday and that trend will continue today. While we could still see a few strong storms this afternoon, as of this post, we are not under a severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Highs will top out in the mid-80s, but it will feel much warmer than that thanks to the humidity.