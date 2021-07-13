Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Discovery of 10 faces of plasma leads to new insights in fusion and plasma science

By Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Phys.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have discovered a novel way to classify magnetized plasmas that could possibly lead to advances in harvesting on Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars. The discovery by theorists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) found that a magnetized plasma has 10 unique phases and the transitions between them might hold rich implications for practical development.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Department Of Energy#Plasma Physics#Pppl#Nature Communications#Princeton University#Topological
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Posted by
LiveScience

Giant ghostly 'hand' stretches through space in new X-ray views

An enormous ghostly hand stretches through the depths of space, its wispy fingers pressing against a glowing cloud. It sounds like science fiction, but it's quite real, as imagery gathered by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory shows. The "hand" was spawned by the death of a massive star in a supernova...
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Seismic Data Reveals Megaripples From The Impact-Tsunami That Killed The Dinosaurs

Some 66 million years ago, a large asteroid about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in diameter struck the Earth in what is the modern day Gulf of Mexico. The impact formed the Chicxulub crater, which is around 200 kilometers (125 miles) wide, along the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. The impact would have thrown trillions of tons of dust into the atmosphere, cooling the Earths climate significantly and leading to the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction, a global extinction event responsible for eliminating approximately 80 percent of all species of animals, including dinosaurs.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

How to tell if extraterrestrial visitors are friend or foe

Despite the naive storylines about interstellar travel in science fiction, biological creatures were not selected by Darwinian evolution to survive travel between stars. Such a trip would necessarily span many generations, since even at the speed of light, it would take tens of thousands of years to travel between stars in our galaxy’s disk and 10 times longer across its halo. If we ever encounter traces of aliens, therefore, it will likely be in the form of technology, not biology. Technological debris could have accumulated in interstellar space over the past billions of years, just as plastic bottles have accumulated on the surface of the ocean. The chance of detecting alien technological relics can be simply calculated from their number per unit volume near us rather than from the Drake equation, which applies strictly to communication signals from living civilizations.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

What Will Our First Image Of ‘Earth 2.0’ Look Like?

As seen from up close, the signs of not only life, but our intelligent, technologically advanced human civilization are unmistakable. Our planet contains continents, oceans, and partial cloud cover, as well as polar icecaps. As the seasons change, the continents change color between green and browns and white, depending on the success of vegetation and/or the cover of ice and snow. The clouds change on a much faster timescale, sometimes covering the continents, sometimes the oceans, and sometimes a bit of both. Meanwhile, the icecaps advance and retreat dependent on our axial tilt’s orientation, providing yet another annual variation in our surface’s properties.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists obtain magnetic nanopowder for 6G technology

Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the upcoming 6G generation of communication devices and for durable magnetic recording. The work was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Rare 4.5 Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Could Hold Secrets to Life on Earth

Scientists are set to uncover the secrets of a rare meteorite and possibly the origins of oceans and life on Earth, thanks to Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) funding. Research carried out on the meteorite, which fell in the UK earlier this year, suggests that the space rock dates...
AstronomyPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists reveal the sun’s electric field

As the Parker Solar Probe ventures closer to the sun, we are learning new things about our home star. In a new study, physicists led by the University of Iowa report the first definitive measurements of the sun’s electric field, and how the electric field interacts with the solar wind, the fast-flowing current of charged particles that can affect activities on Earth, from satellites to telecommunications.
Scientific American

AI Designs Quantum Physics Experiments Beyond What Any Human Has Conceived

Quantum physicist Mario Krenn remembers sitting in a café in Vienna in early 2016, poring over computer printouts, trying to make sense of what MELVIN had found. MELVIN was a machine-learning algorithm Krenn had built, a kind of artificial intelligence. Its job was to mix and match the building blocks of standard quantum experiments and find solutions to new problems. And it did find many interesting ones. But there was one that made no sense.
AstronomyPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Ancient star death unlocks 13-billion-year space mystery

In a world-first, astronomers from The Australian National University (ANU) have discovered evidence of a massive explosion that led to the destruction of a rapidly spinning, strongly-magnetized star. The so-called “magneto-rotational hypernova” occurred around a billion years after the Big Bang and was 10-times more energetic than a supernova. The...
AstronomyPosted by
CBS News

NASA predicts a "wobble" in the moon's orbit may lead to record flooding on Earth

Every coast in the U.S. is facing rapidly increasing high tide floods thanks to a "wobble" in the moon's orbit working in tandem with climate change-fueled rising sea levels. A new study from NASA and the University of Hawaii, published recently in the journal Nature Climate Change, warns that upcoming changes in the moon's orbit could lead to record flooding on Earth in the next decade.
AstronomySpaceRef

Curiosity Finds Patches of Rock Record Erased, Revealing Clues

This evenly layered rock photographed by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover shows a pattern typical of a lake-floor sedimentary deposit not far from where flowing water entered a lake. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS. A new paper enriches scientists' understanding of where the rock record preserved or destroyed evidence...
EngineeringPhys.org

Scientists design 3D-grown material that could speed up production of new technologies for smart buildings and robotics

Crystallization is one of the most fundamental processes found in nature—and it's what gives minerals, gems, metals, and even proteins their structure. In the past couple of decades, scientists have tried to uncover how natural crystals self-assemble and grow—and their pioneering work has led to some exciting new technologies—from the quantum dots behind colorful QLED TV displays, to peptoids, a protein-mimic that has inspired dozens of biotech breakthroughs.
ScienceInverse

Physicists explain how the brain might connect to the quantum realm

One of the most important open questions in science is how our consciousness is established. In the 1990s, long before winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for his prediction of black holes, physicist Roger Penrose teamed up with anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff to propose an ambitious answer. They claimed that...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Strange chemical on Venus may come from volcanoes, not life

A mysterious whiff of an unstable chemical in the skies of Venus may not be a sign of life but the result of explosive volcanic eruptions, a new study finds. Last year, scientists reported detecting signs of the molecule phosphine in the clouds of the second rock from the sun. The chemical, which is made up of one atom of phosphorus and three atoms of hydrogen, should break down quickly in atmospheres that are rich in oxygen, such as those of Earth and Venus.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Isotopes Detected in The Atmosphere of an Exoplanet For The First Time

A world just over 300 light-years away has yielded the first ever detection of isotopes in an exoplanet's atmosphere. In the haze around a gaseous exoplanet named TYC 8998-760-1 b, astronomers detected a form of carbon known as carbon-13. This discovery suggests that the exoplanet formed far from its parent star, in the cold reaches of its system beyond a specific snow line. According to the researchers, the discovery gives us a new way to look into the poorly understood process of planet formation. "It is really quite special that we can measure this in an exoplanet atmosphere, at such a large distance,"...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Explosive Volcanic Activity on Venus — “May Have Radically Changed the First Habitable Planet in Our Solar System”

Recent research has revealed that Venus might have looked like Earth for three billion years, with vast oceans that could have been friendly to life. The early Venusian atmosphere was thinner and the young Sun was emitting less radiation, putting Venus in the habitable zone. There is a real possibility that Venus might have been the first habitable planet in our solar system and radically different from the Venus we see today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy