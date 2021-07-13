Harry Kane Slams ‘Vile’ Racists Who Abused England’s Black Players In Passionate Statement

Social media platforms have been inundated with racist messages and posts directed at three Black players on England’s football team, following a tough loss to Italy on Sunday in the UEFA Euro 2020 championship match. The two teams played to a 1-1 tie, and Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were among England’s players to participate in a penalty shootout to decide the winner of the match and the tournament. All three missed their shots.