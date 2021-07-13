Cancel
Harry Kane Slams ‘Vile’ Racists Who Abused England’s Black Players In Passionate Statement

Harry Kane has slammed the ‘vile racists’ who’ve sent abuse to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after England’s Euros defeat. In the wake of England’s loss to Italy, coming after an equaliser and Rashford, Sancho and Saka each missing their penalties, racial abuse began flooding their social media accounts. Rashford’s mural in Manchester, painted to honour his work on child food poverty, was also defaced.

SoccerNBC New York

Soccer Players Slam Facebook and Twitter's Response to Racist Abuse

Black England soccer players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the target of a torrent of racist abuse on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter following England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. Shaka Hislop, former West Ham United and Newcastle United goalkeeper, told CNBC's "Squawk...
Premier League90min.com

Former Player Claims Tottenham's Front Three "Are Better Than Manchester United's"

Jamie O'Hara has claimed that Tottenham's front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Lucas Moura are better than that of Manchester United's. United officially signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73million, but the former Spurs' man believes the north London side have the better attacking trio when compared to Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Edinson Cavani.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Police investigate racist abuse of three Black players on England's national soccer team after Euro championship loss

London — Three Black players on England's national soccer team have been subjected to racist abuse online after England lost to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. The players — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka — helped carry the England team though the tournament, but missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy.
SocietyAOL Corp

England's FA condemns racist abuse of Black players after missed penalty kicks in Euro 2020 final

England's Football Association has condemned racist social media attacks targeting soccer players following Sunday's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Italy defeated England on penalty kicks, 3-2 after the game remained tied, 1-1 through extra time. England's Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who are Black, missed penalty kicks and were almost immediately subjected to racist abuse on social media following the game, including monkey emojis, slurs and taunts to "get out my country."
UEFAThe Verge

Black players on England football team bombarded with racist abuse on social media

Social media platforms have been inundated with racist messages and posts directed at three Black players on England’s football team, following a tough loss to Italy on Sunday in the UEFA Euro 2020 championship match. The two teams played to a 1-1 tie, and Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were among England’s players to participate in a penalty shootout to decide the winner of the match and the tournament. All three missed their shots.
WorldPosted by
SPORTbible

Bukayo Saka Shares Emotional Message After Suffering Vile Racist Abuse Following Missed Penalty In England’s Euro 2020 Defeat To Italy

Bukayo Saka has shared an emotional message after suffering racist abuse following his missed penalty in England's Euro 2020 defeat to Italy on Sunday. The 19-year-old Arsenal star missed England's decisive spot-kick in their shoot-out loss to Italy, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also off-target. Breaking his silence after...

