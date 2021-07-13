Harry Kane Slams ‘Vile’ Racists Who Abused England’s Black Players In Passionate Statement
Harry Kane has slammed the ‘vile racists’ who’ve sent abuse to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after England’s Euros defeat. In the wake of England’s loss to Italy, coming after an equaliser and Rashford, Sancho and Saka each missing their penalties, racial abuse began flooding their social media accounts. Rashford’s mural in Manchester, painted to honour his work on child food poverty, was also defaced.www.unilad.co.uk
