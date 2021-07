When the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship all the way back in 1971, the franchise was full of hope. Their superstar player was none other than Lew Alcindor, who everyone now knows as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Just a few years after the Bucks' big win, Alcindor was able to lead his team to yet another NBA Finals appearance, although they would eventually lose to the legendary Boston Celtics in seven games. A year later, Alcindor left Milwaukee for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he eventually went on to win five more titles all while cementing himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA.