Forests role in depositing toxic mercury across globe

It’s been just over 5 years since then Editor-in-Chief Marcia McNutt published an editorial committing Science to adoption of the Transparency and Openness Promotion (TOP) framework to facilitate reproduction of research published in the journal. This was a multifaceted commitment, but a big component involved directing authors to repositories for permanent, accessible archiving of the data and code underlying their articles. In a small subset of disciplines, primarily (macro)molecular structure determination as well as genetics and genomics, specific community-standard repositories were already mandated. For the many other disciplines featured in the journal, a more flexible paradigm encouraged authors to consider a range of subject-specific as well as general repositories, including those affiliated with their institutions, so long as independent curation ensured permanent, unfettered access. Withholding data pending reader requests was no longer permitted. Authors could still archive small datasets in Science’s supplementary material, but our preference was, and still is, to support the growing ecosystem of community scholarly repositories that aim to promote data and code reuse through effective quality control, metadata, and cross-referencing. An integral part of this system is the formal citation of deposited datasets and software, which helps to allocate specific credit to the researchers involved in those components of a study.