The 2021 MLB Draft is here! It used to take place in June, but now it’s held during All-Star weekend in mid-July, beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. PT (a few minutes ago). The Oakland A’s have the No. 25 pick in the 1st round, which is the only section happening today. Who might they pick? Don’t even bother trying to guess, because you know it will never be somebody you expect. It’ll be somebody who was supposed to go higher but fell a few spots, or a safe 2nd-round talent to maximize the bonus pool, or a sleeper absent from the national radar, or a golfer with a promising swing but only if they don’t like the hockey players available.