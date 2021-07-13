Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gayle's half-century paces West Indies past Australia

Birmingham Star
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Gayle's first T20 International half-century in six years paced the West Indies to a series-clinching six-wicket victory over Australia in the third fixture of their five-match series at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Monday. Chasing a modest target of 142 after the tourists struggled yet again...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Gayle
Person
Moises Henriques
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The West Indies#The Tourists#Pyrotechnics#Four Fours#World T20#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsSporting News

How West Indies' T20 experience has given them an edge over Australia

Australia has already lost the five-match T20 series against the West Indies but all-rounder Dan Christian believes experience has played a big role in the hosts' victories. After a tight battle in the first T20 of the series where a collapse brought Australia undone, the West Indies have been a class above as they took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.
Sportsseattleindian.com

Gayle's experience key to rebuilding West Indies cricket: CWI chief

Gros Islet (St Lucia), July 14 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief, Ricky Skerritt, has said that Chris Gayle's success and experience are extremely valuable to the rebuilding of West Indies cricket, especially while preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup, to be played in the UAE later this year.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Unbeaten Heavyweight Goes 13-0 With TKO

Quiet time for big time boxing at the moment with the start of the Olympics. Nice to see team USA getting off to a solid start. Looks to be some great fighters in this year’s games. Garbage atmosphere though. Very strange. Hopefully team USA can give a strong showing. Some...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Daily Mail

Gone in 0.16 seconds: Australian swimmer Jack McLoughlin can't hide his devastation after Olympic glory is snatched away from him in the final moments of the men's 400m freestyle

Australian swimmer Jack McLoughlin has missed out on a gold medal by less than one second at the Tokyo Olympics. A visibly disappointed McLoughlin accepted his silver medal after losing the top going to Tunisia swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui in the 400m freestyle. McLoughlin had led most of the race in...
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Gave His Medal to Brooks Curry

After Team USA claimed gold in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay, Caeleb Dressel threw his newly acquired gold medal into the stands, giving it to Brooks Curry. Curry swam in the prelims and helped get the United States to the finals. Dressel replaced Curry in the final Sunday night. Class...
Sportssportspromedia.com

West Indies v Australia TV rights snapped up by Foxtel

Australia’s Foxtel Group agreed a late media rights deal for the Australian cricket team’s tour of the West Indies that started in St Lucia on 10th July. The pay-television broadcaster will air live and exclusive coverage of the five T20s and three one-day internationals (ODIs) on its Fox Cricket channel and Kayo Sports streaming service.
WorldBBC

T20 World Cup: England in group with Australia & West Indies

England will play Australia and defending champions West Indies in the group stage of the men's T20 World Cup. Group 1 also includes South Africa, plus two qualifying teams - possibly Ireland and Scotland - while India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers are in Group 2. The top...
Sportsinsidersport.com

Foxtel makes late play for Australia’s West Indies cricket tour

Pay-television broadcaster Foxtel Group has secured the rights to Australian cricket team’s tour of the West Indies. The Australian broadcaster made a late play for the cricket series, which commenced on Saturday in St Lucia, as part of a deal which will see Foxtel screen the five T20 matches and three one-day internationals via its Fox Cricket channel and Kayo Sports streaming platform.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19: Team India support staff Dayananda tests positive

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): In what comes as a blow to the Indian team in UK, support staff Dayananda Garani has tested positive for COVID-19 and this will also see senior player Wriddhiman Saha being forced to isolate as a close contact as per the protocols. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is already down with the virus and will have to test negative on Sunday to be able to leave quarantine and join the team. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said: "Yes Dayananda has tested positive, but luckily he wasn't around too many members of the team. Saha unfortunately will have to isolate as he was a close contact. Hopefully he returns negative tests too as Rishabh is also currently down and a subsequent test will give more clarity." The spread of COVID-19 wasn't restricted to just the England team in the recent past, even the Indian cricketers have been affected by the virus in the UK. The Indian team will play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 against a County Championship XI team that is being arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a request from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. With the team wanting to test themselves in a practice game rather than two intra-squad games before the series gets underway, the BCCI spoke to the ECB and the same has been worked out. While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England, but they had not been given that. Earlier, three England players and four members of their coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19. This forced the ECB to pick a second-string side for the ODI series against Pakistan. (ANI)
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Starc bowls Australia to win against West Indies

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 21 (ANI): Mitchell Starc's fierce bowling in the first ODI handed Australia a dominant win against West Indies on Tuesday night at the Kensington Oval Barbados. The left-arm pacer took 5-48 while new-ball partner Josh Hazlewood had figures of 3-11 as the home team fell for 123,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy