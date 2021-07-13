Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 02:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 06:35:00 Expires: 2021-07-27 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Avoid venturing near reef lines facing west. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST TUESDAY * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...West-facing reefs. * WHEN...Until 6 AM ChST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large breaking waves can knock you down and cause serious injuries. Strong rip currents can drag you out to sea. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing westerly monsoon swell will cause surf to continue building along west facing reefs. Hazardous surf is expected at Guam beginning tonight.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 06:35:00 Expires: 2021-07-27 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Avoid venturing near reef lines facing west. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST TUESDAY * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...West-facing reefs. * WHEN...Until 6 AM ChST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large breaking waves can knock you down and cause serious injuries. Strong rip currents can drag you out to sea. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing westerly monsoon swell will cause surf to continue building along west facing reefs. Hazardous surf is expected at Guam beginning tonight.
Dorchester County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 03:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, especially in the area of Bishops Head, MD. * WHERE...Dorchester County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/04 AM 3.2 1.1 0.7 2 NONE 26/04 PM 2.5 0.4 0.4 1 NONE 27/04 AM 3.0 0.9 0.6 1 NONE 27/05 PM 2.6 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 28/05 AM 2.9 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 28/06 PM 2.7 0.6 0.6 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/06 AM 2.9 0.9 0.6 1 NONE 26/07 PM 2.1 0.1 0.2 1 NONE 27/07 AM 2.5 0.5 0.3 1 NONE 27/08 PM 2.2 0.2 0.3 1 NONE 28/08 AM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1 NONE 28/08 PM 2.3 0.3 0.4 1 NONE
Dorchester County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Donley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley; Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAY AND NORTHEASTERN DONLEY COUNTIES At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Lelia Lake, or 8 miles northeast of Clarendon, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Mclean, Howardwick, Lake Mcclellan, Alanreed and Greenbelt Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley; Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAY AND NORTHWESTERN DONLEY COUNTIES At 416 PM CDT, automated weather equipment reported a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Mcclellan, or 18 miles north of Clarendon, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment near Lake McClellan measured 59 MPH wind gust at 4:09 PM CDT. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Howardwick, Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Donley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Donley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley; Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAY AND NORTHEASTERN DONLEY COUNTIES At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Mclean, or 21 miles northeast of Clarendon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Mclean and Alanreed. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal St. Johns, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal St. Johns; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. JOHNS COUNTY UNTIL 345 AM EDT * At 252 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms over Guana River State Park, Nocatee, and South Ponte Vedra Beach, moving southwest at 10 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. Rainfall amounts up to 1 inch have fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible. * Locations impacted include Sawgrass, South Ponte Vedra, Nocatee, Durbin, Guana River State Park, Palm Valley and Vilano Beach.
Saint Johns County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Johns FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. JOHNS COUNTY At 354 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Saint Augustine, World Golf Village, Durbin, Guana River State Park, South Ponte Vedra, Vilano Beach and Palm Valley. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this shower, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; South Central Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM EDT * At 207 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking showers and isolated thunderstorms over Arlington moving northeast at 10 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these showers. * Locations impacted include Unf, Craig Field, San Pablo, Baymeadows and Fort Caroline.
Carroll County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-26 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carroll; Gibson THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN CARROLL AND SOUTHEASTERN GIBSON COUNTIES At 329 AM CDT, thunderstorms have dissipated across much of the advisory area, though there are still some pockets of light to moderate rainfall. Runoff from earlier heavy rainfall may continue to pose a threat for minor flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen since midnight. Some locations that will experience flooding include Atwood, Trezevant, McLemoresville, Whitthorne, Howley, Wingo, Lavinia, New Zion, Jarrell, Holly Leaf, Leach, Hickory Flat, Gann, Hinkledale, Jumbo and Skullbone. Additional rainfall amounts will generally remain below one-quarter inch.

