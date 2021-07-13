Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DECKER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN FREMONT AND NORTH CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Lighter rain is now over the burn scar. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bear Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Decker Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Decker Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 49 and Bear Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE