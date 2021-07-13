Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR EASTERN CLARK COUNTY At 1139 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Callville Bay and Boulder Basin area of Lake Mead. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have likely fallen over the area extending from Callville Bay to the Valley of Fire Highway. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valley Of Fire Highway, Callville Bay Campground and Callville Bay. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clark County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Lake Mead#Extreme Weather#Eastern Clark County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 836 PM PDT, Most of the heavy rain has ended across the Mojave Preserve, but over an inch and a half fell across Kelso Cima Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kelso, Cima, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads and Nipton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Nevada * Until 845 PM MST /845 PM PDT/. * At 537 PM MST /537 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Heavy rain of 1-1.5 inches has fallen in the Meadow Valley Wash. Additional rain of up to 1 inch is possible. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Caliente, Cabin Pines Campground, Beaver Dam State Park, Kershaw-Ryan Campground, Carp and Elgin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Iron County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 18:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iron FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BRIAN HEAD BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL IRON COUNTY At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Brian Head Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Parowan Creek drainage. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Brian Head Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Brian Head Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parowan. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 74 and 75. Additionally, flows are expected over state route 143 between mile markers 6 an 10. This includes the following streams and drainages Center Creek and Parowan Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Recreation interests at Saguaro Lake should avoid washes draining into the Lake. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 318 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding has likely started. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around western and southern portions of the Bush Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley and Fort McDowell. This includes the following highways AZ Route 87 between mile markers 198 and 207. This includes the following streams and drainages Sycamore Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Picadilla Creek, Boulder Creek, Mesquite Wash, Camp Creek and Ironwood Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 347 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to near Haswell, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Eads, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Blue Lake. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Recreation interests at Saguaro Lake should avoid washes draining into the Lake. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 318 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding has likely started. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around western and southern portions of the Bush Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley and Fort McDowell. This includes the following highways AZ Route 87 between mile markers 198 and 207. This includes the following streams and drainages Sycamore Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Picadilla Creek, Boulder Creek, Mesquite Wash, Camp Creek and Ironwood Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sandoval FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL SANDOVAL COUNTY At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced up to 2 inches of rain over Jemez Springs. Flash flooding is already occurring. The Jemez River has been reported to be out of its banks. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jemez Springs, Jemez State Monument and Canones in Rio Arriba County. This will impact Highway 4. Watch for rocks and boulders on the roadway. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 420 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to 10 miles southeast of Haswell, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eads, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 12:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark; Nye FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN NYE AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 1207 PM PDT, Thunderstorms continue around the Pahrump Valley with rainfall totals of .5 to 1 inch reported in the past hour. Local roadways have begun to flood and numerous local road closures have been reported. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pahrump. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Washington County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park, specifically the Subway canyon. Flows are expected to continue down North Creek to the confluence with the Virgin River. This includes the following streams and drainages Right Fork North Creek, North Creek, and the Virgin River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bernalillo, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Target Area: Bernalillo; Valencia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR BERNALILLO AND NORTHEASTERN VALENCIA COUNTIES At 455 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced up to 2.5 inches of rain east of Isleta Pueblo over Hells Canyon Wash. Though rainfall has ended, runoff will continue into the evening hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Flash flooding is likely along Hells Canyon Road and Hells Canyon Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DECKER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN FREMONT AND NORTH CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Lighter rain is now over the burn scar. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bear Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Decker Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Decker Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 49 and Bear Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 00:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grand FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN MESA AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND COUNTIES At 1255 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall from thunderstorms had fallen across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is lessening at 0.1 to 0.2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gateway. This includes the following highways Colorado 141 between mile markers 106 and 113. This includes the following streams and drainages Bar A Creek, Taylor Creek, Dolores River, Waring Canyon, Onion Creek, West Creek, John Brown Creek, Beaver Creek and Fisher Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.1-0.2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 18:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 650 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain within the Warning area. Flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes and low spots on roadways. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parker, Quartzsite, Brenda and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 19. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 113 and 122. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 40. This includes the following streams and drainages Bouse Wash, Tyson Wash, Alamo Wash, Apache Wash, Calcite Wash, Poormans Wash, and Cholla Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Eagle County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eagle by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Eagle County in west central Colorado * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Frying Pan Road in between Basalt and Ruedi Reservoir. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Nevada * Until 845 PM MST /845 PM PDT/. * At 537 PM MST /537 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Heavy rain of 1-1.5 inches has fallen in the Meadow Valley Wash. Additional rain of up to 1 inch is possible. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Caliente, Cabin Pines Campground, Beaver Dam State Park, Kershaw-Ryan Campground, Carp and Elgin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bernalillo, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Target Area: Bernalillo; Valencia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR BERNALILLO AND NORTHEASTERN VALENCIA COUNTIES At 455 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced up to 2.5 inches of rain east of Isleta Pueblo over Hells Canyon Wash. Though rainfall has ended, runoff will continue into the evening hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Flash flooding is likely along Hells Canyon Road and Hells Canyon Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 12:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark; Nye FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN NYE AND WEST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 1235 PM PDT, Heavy rain and flooding continues across the Pahrump Valley. A rain gauge in central Pahrump measured 1.70 inches since 11am. Numerous roadways are impassable and heavily flooded. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pahrump. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Inyo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 00:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Inyo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN INYO COUNTY At 1227 AM PDT, Heavy rain has moved out of the warned area. Radar estimates indicate 0.75" to over an inch of rainfall has fallen across southern portions of Death Valley National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shoshone, Furnace Creek, Death Valley Junction, Tecopa and Texas Springs Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Imperial County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 02:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Imperial THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY At 228 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Calipatria, Slab City and Niland. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy