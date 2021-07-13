Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-26 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carroll; Gibson THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN CARROLL AND SOUTHEASTERN GIBSON COUNTIES At 329 AM CDT, thunderstorms have dissipated across much of the advisory area, though there are still some pockets of light to moderate rainfall. Runoff from earlier heavy rainfall may continue to pose a threat for minor flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen since midnight. Some locations that will experience flooding include Atwood, Trezevant, McLemoresville, Whitthorne, Howley, Wingo, Lavinia, New Zion, Jarrell, Holly Leaf, Leach, Hickory Flat, Gann, Hinkledale, Jumbo and Skullbone. Additional rainfall amounts will generally remain below one-quarter inch.