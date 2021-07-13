Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Study: Sleep apnea in children could lead to high blood pressure issues as a teen

By Mark Ross
KVIA
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas - A recent study revealed that children who suffer from sleep apnea have a much higher risk of high blood pressure as a teen. Dr. Chalam Mulukutla, a cardiologist with Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, discussed the findings of the study Friday on ABC-7 at Four. "Sleep apnea is a very common condition in the United States and it is typically seen with adults," Dr. Mulukutla explained. "What is interesting about this study specifically is children had a more likelihood of developing hypertension (high blood pressure) if they had sleep apnea."

kvia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Apnea#Blood Pressure#Sleep Problems#Adolescence#Las Palmas Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Vaccinate all health care workers now

(CNN) — Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country. Coupled with Biden's withdrawal of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy