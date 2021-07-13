Study: Sleep apnea in children could lead to high blood pressure issues as a teen

EL PASO, Texas - A recent study revealed that children who suffer from sleep apnea have a much higher risk of high blood pressure as a teen. Dr. Chalam Mulukutla, a cardiologist with Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, discussed the findings of the study Friday on ABC-7 at Four. "Sleep apnea is a very common condition in the United States and it is typically seen with adults," Dr. Mulukutla explained. "What is interesting about this study specifically is children had a more likelihood of developing hypertension (high blood pressure) if they had sleep apnea."