Indiana State

INDIANA SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS TO WEAR MASKS INDOORS AS PART OF DISTRICT HEALTH AND SAFETY PLAN

 14 days ago

At Monday Night’s meeting, the Indiana School Board passed a health and safety plan that requires masks for anyone inside district buildings. The plan did not originally contain the mask provision, but it was added by Cinda Brode, and it passed by a vote of 5-4, with Walter Schroth, Julia Trimarchi-Cuccaro, Tom Harley and Terry Kerr voting against the motion. Harley said that he felt that if the health and safety plan needs to be changed, the board can do so quickly.

