The Highland School Board approved their property tax value during their regular meeting Monday. The tax rate certification for the district is at about $13.01 per $1,000 in assessed value. The state reviewed the evaluations and assessments received from the board back in April then sent exact numbers back for the board to approve. Over the past three years the tax rate has continued to drop from $13.09. Highland Superintendent Ken Crawford gives the board credit for their continued work, “That’s kudos to the board for continuing to be conscious of that effect on the community and keeping within the boundaries of what we said we would do on that. So that tax certification is fantastic and I think that should be emphasized to the community.”