2021 Ford Bronco Sport Looks Great With F-150 Lightning Exterior Bits

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport debuted late last year as FoMoCo’s first entry in the all-new Bronco family of off-road vehicles. Despite being a brand-new model, the focus of the Ford Motor Company on battery electric vehicles is evidently clear, as the Dearborn-based automaker will be gradually replacing its gasoline-powered vehicles with battery-electric equivalents. At this point, it’s a relatively safe bet that many models in the Ford lineup will transition to fully electric drivetrains by the end of the decade, with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning potentially serving as a precedent of sorts for other models to follow. To that end, graphic designer KDesign AG certainly believes that to be the case, and if their work is anything to go by, a Bronco Sport with 2022 F-150 Lightning design cues will look quite well.