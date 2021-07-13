Cooking Class: Sweet Treats-Pecan Turtles - Virtual
Spoil your family with these decadent treats that are sure to impress! Join Mary Adashek, owner of Sweet Connections, as she guides you through the easy recipe. What to expect: This will be a fun and interactive hands-on class -- in your own kitchen! Once registered, you will receive all the details you need to get ready for class! This program will be through Zoom. Please register with Claudia at hplinfo@hartland.lib.wi.us.www.villageofhartland.com
