Five Observations About the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

Android Auto has been around for quite a while now, and it’s pretty common in modern-day cars. For those of you who are unaware, Android Auto is an app that you either need to install or comes pre-installed on your Android (duh) smartphone, which allows you to connect your phone to your car’s entertainment system, either through a cable or wirelessly, to help make things easier while driving. You can make and receive calls, send text messages, reply to them via voice input, use navigation, run third-party apps, etc, all on an interface that’s easy to use and less distracting while driving.