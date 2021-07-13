Cancel
IQ-Analog Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX Platform for Next-Generation 5G Wireless Communications ICs

 14 days ago

ParagonX IC Debugging Software and Methodology Enables IQ-Analog to Accelerate Time-to-Market and Enhance Design Performance and Reliability. San Jose, CA. -- July 13, 2021 -- Diakopto announced today that IQ-Analog, a leading provider of wideband transceivers for 5G wireless systems, has selected ParagonX™ to accelerate the analysis, debugging and optimization of their next-generation integrated circuits (ICs). The innovative ParagonX software platform and methodology delivers actionable insights to help IQ-Analog engineers quickly and easily pinpoint bottlenecks and root causes of IC design challenges caused by layout parasitics. This enables IQ-Analog to more efficiently improve the performance, power efficiency, robustness and reliability of their IC designs in modern FinFET technologies.

