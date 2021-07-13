IQ-Analog Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX Platform for Next-Generation 5G Wireless Communications ICs

The internet has become a commodity without which our lives cannot function properly. Our personal and professional routines are immensely dependent on a reliable and fast internet connection. So, we are always looking for better speeds, knowing it’s directly going to affect our professional performance and peace of mind. You can visit this site to know more about some of the top internet deals and find the one that best fits your connectivity needs. The telecom industry is changing with the implementation of recent technologies to bring forth the fastest possible speeds and greater reliability. The emergence of 5G technology is yet another milestone unlocked that has the potential to revolutionize the telecom industry and open doors to new opportunities and applications.