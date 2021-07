This is a press release from Mendocino County, CA:. This week, the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors voted to create a five member Community-based Advisory Redistricting Commission (ARC). In addition to facilitating and seeking public input from the residents of Mendocino County, the ARC will advise and assist the Board of Supervisors with redrawing the supervisorial district boundaries. The Board of Supervisors invites applications from residents of Mendocino County who are interested in serving on the five member ARC and are willing to commit to attending several public workshops and Board of Supervisors meetings beginning in mid-August through mid-December, 2021.