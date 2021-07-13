TTTech Aerospace releases the world's first 1 Gbit/s A664 End System IP certified to the highest civil aviation standards

The button sits under its clear guard, without drawing much attention to itself until you know what it does. All of the elements that went into Garmin’s Autoland had been similarly lying in wait, ready to come together as components of its Autonomi suite—going first into Piper’s M600/SLS Halo, then Daher’s TBM 940 HomeSafe and the Cirrus Vision Jet G2 with Safe Return.