TTTech Aerospace releases the world's first 1 Gbit/s A664 End System IP certified to the highest civil aviation standards

design-reuse.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 13, 2021 -- TTTech Aerospace has successfully completed the final stage SOI4 for its TTEEnd System A664 Core IP in collaboration with a leading, independent DER (Designated Engineering Representative[1]). The four SOI (Stages Of Involvement) include verification and validation steps. They are part of the process leading to a product that is certifiable to the highest safety level – Design Assurance Level (DAL) A for complex hardware (RTCA DO-254) and/or software (RTCA DO-178C) in the aerospace sector.

