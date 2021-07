Three other former local players also taken in 2021 draft. The 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft took place July 11–13, in conjunction with the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which were both held in Denver. The draft assigned amateur baseball players to MLB teams with the order being set based on the reverse order of the 2020 MLB season standings. In addition, compensation picks were distributed for players who did not sign from the 2020 MLB Draft and for teams who lost qualifying free agents. In 2020, MLB and the MLBPA reached a deal that included the option to halve the draft to 20 rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.