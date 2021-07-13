Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nokia plans to raise full-year outlook

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Nokia said on Tuesday it expects to raise its full-year outlook as business picked up pace in the second quarter. “Our first half performance has shown evidence of this in good cost control and also benefited from strength in a number of our end markets,” CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

q957.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pekka Lundmark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Honeywell stock gains toward a record after profit and sales beats, raised full-year outlook

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. gained 0.1% toward record territory in premarket trading Friday, after the aerospace and industrials company reported second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing a turnaround in several end markets hit hardest by the pandemic. Net income rose to $1.45 billion, or $2.04 a share, from $1.10 billion, or $1.53 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.02 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.94. Sales grew 17.8% to $8.81 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.64 billion. All business segments saw growth,...
Aerospace & Defensemymixfm.com

Honeywell raises full-year targets after profit beats on aerospace strength

(Reuters) -Honeywell International on Friday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecasts, helped by improving sales in its aerospace unit as air travel rebounds from a pandemic-prompted slowdown. The U.S. industrial conglomerate, which makes everything from aircraft engines to warehouse automation equipment, has seen its bottomline boost...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Higher; Thales Raises Full-Year Forecast

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Friday, helped by a supportive tone from the European Central Bank and more positive quarterly corporate earnings. At 4:10 AM ET (0810 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.6% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.7% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.7%.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nokia to publish second-quarter and half-year report on 29 July 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nokia to publish second-quarter and half-year report on 29 July 2021. Espoo, Finland – Nokia will publish its second-quarter and half-year report on 29 July 2021 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report will be available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.
Financial Reportsq957.com

Intel raises full-year revenue forecast

(Reuters) -Chipmaker Intel Corp raised its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, focusing on its dual strategy of increasing in-house production as well as outsourcing to catch up with rivals. Intel, one of the one of the few remaining companies in the processor chip industry that both designs and manufactures its...
Financial Reportsspglobal.com

Cleveland-Cliffs again raises full-year guidance amid strong demand

Ships 4.2 million st in Q2 boosted by strong demand, acquisition. Cliffs reported Q2 net income of $795 million; sales of $5 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs has again increased its full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $5.5 billion from earlier estimates of $4 billion and $5 billion, as US steel demand and pricing is expected to remain strong through the end of the year, company executives said July 22.
Financial Reportskfgo.com

ABB doubles full-year sales outlook as recovery gathers pace

ZURICH (Reuters) – ABB doubled its full-year sales outlook on Thursday, in the latest sign of a global manufacturing revival, with the engineering company also pointing to an improvement in oil and gas sectors in the second half. The maker of factory drives and robots said it now expected full-year...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Santos raises annual production outlook

July 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Santos Ltd increased its full-year production outlook and reported a 37% jump in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by increased demand for natural gas following the reopening of economies. The country’s second-largest independent gas producer now expects to produce between 87 and 91 million barrels...
Financial Reportsmediapost.com

IPG Growth Soars In Q2 As It Sharply Upgrades Outlook For The Full Year

Interpublic Group, which returned to growth in the first quarter (earlier than expected) added double-digit net revenue and organic growth in Q2 prompting the company to sharply upgrade its full-year growth guidance to between 9% and 10%. The upgrade assumes that the health crisis—still not under control in some regions—doesn’t wreak havoc with the global economy in the second half of the year.
Financial ReportsNBC San Diego

Coca-Cola Quarterly Revenue Tops 2019 Levels; Company Raises Full-Year Forecast

Coca-Cola's second-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street's expectations. The company also raised its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings per share and organic revenue growth. Coke's revenue surpassed 2019 levels as some markets bounced back from the pandemic. Coca-Cola on Wednesday reported a second-quarter revenue that surpassed 2019 levels, prompting...
BusinessComputer Weekly

Nokia and Xantaro eye up UK broadband altnet full-fibre opportunity

As UK broadband network deployment continues apace, more than 2.5 million homes and businesses in the UK can now connect to a fibre broadband network delivered by an independent supplier. Aiming to tap into this opportunity, Nokia has expanded its relationship with one such alternative network (altnet) tech provider Xantaro, which is currently supplying more than 10 altnet service providers.
Financial ReportsAdvanced Television

ProSiebenSat.1 Group raises FY outlook

ProSiebenSat.1 Group recorded a strong recovery in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the pandemic impacted previous-year quarter. Following this substantial and profitable growth, the Group also again increases its outlook for financial year 2021. On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, Group revenues rose by 47 per...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Puma raises 2021 outlook, prompted by strong Q2

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma (PUMG.DE) raised its 2021 sales outlook on Friday, boosted by strong second quarter demand, especially in North America. Puma said it now expects 2021 currency-adjusted sales to rise by at least 20%, up from its previous forecast of mid-teens sales growth...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Associated Press

ADVA reports Q2 2021 preliminary financial results and narrows outlook for the full year 2021

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 16, 2021-- ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV) today published a revised profitability outlook and, for this reason, the preliminary results for the second quarter of 2021. A corresponding ad-hoc announcement according to article 17 of the market abuse regulation was published. This press release features...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Experian lifts full-year guidance

Credit-checking firm Experian lifted its full-year guidance on Thursday as it reported a jump in first-quarter revenues, with all regions and segments delivering growth. In the three months to 30 June, total revenue grew 31% on the year. Revenue was up 78% in EMEA/Asia Pacific, 35% in the UK & Ireland, 33% in Latin America and 26% in North America.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Cintas beats earnings expectations, provides upbeat full-year outlook

Cintas Corp. reported Thursday fiscal fourth-quarter profit that nearly doubled and topped expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. The uniform and business facility products and services company's stock was indicated to open little changed. Net income for the quarter to May 31 rose to $267.7 million, or $2.47 a share, from $144.6 million, or $1.35 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.31. Revenue grew 13.3% to $1.84 billion, just above the FactSet consensus of $1.82 billion, as uniform rental and facility services revenue grew 15.4% to $1.47 billion. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue improved to 46.8% from 43.7%. For fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS of $10.35 to $10.75 and revenue of $7.53 billion to $7.63 billion, which compare favorably to the FactSet EPS consensus of $10.34 and revenue consensus of $7.10 billion. The stock has gained 7.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.9%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy