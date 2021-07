LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England interest-rate setter Gertjan Vlieghe said the central bank should not scale back its stimulus, possibly until well into 2022, because a recent rise in inflation is likely to be temporary and COVID-19 remains a threat for the economy. "I think it will remain appropriate to keep the current monetary stimulus in place for several quarters at least, and probably longer," Vlieghe said in a speech to the London School of Economics on Monday.