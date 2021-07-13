FBI reportedly at city council meeting regarding Fiore

A spokesperson for Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman confirms to 13 Action News that the FBI was at city hall last week regarding Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

There was no comment made about the discussion.

Fiore is also the Nevada GOP national committeewoman.

Fiore, who was previously the Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Las Vegas, has hinted that she will run for mayor when Carolyn Goodman's term expires.

In July 2020, a complaint was filed against Fiore that accused her of using city resources to convince voters to re-elect President Donald Trump.

The chief of staff for Fiore sent the following to 13 Action News on Tuesday afternoon:

The Ward 6 office is unaware, nor could we confirm whether Councilwoman Seaman held any meetings on July 6. Sign-in records do not indicate Councilwoman Seaman having any meetings on July 6th (see attached). Considering that it is common practice that outside visitors should sign-in on arrival; Councilwoman Seaman’s comments are highly questionable, and may have been manufactured with animosity.

