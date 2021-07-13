Conservative talk show host Larry Elder enters California's recall election

Radio personality Larry Elder announced on Monday that he is running in California's recall election. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Conservative talk show host Larry Elder has announced he is running for governor of California in September's recall election.

Elder, the host of his syndicated eponymous radio show, announced his candidacy in a release and video on Monday.

"I'm running for governor because the decline of California isn't the fault of its people. Our government is what's ruining the Golden State," he said. "Our schools are closed to both students and their parents. Our streets aren't safe from rising violent crime or the disaster of rising homelessness."

"It's time to tell the truth," he said. "We've got a state to save."

Elder adds his name to a list of Republican candidates that includes former Olympic gold-medalist Caitlyn Jenner and Doug Ose, a former U.S. representative from California.

State elections officials confirmed late last month that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would face a recall election, which has been slated from Sept. 14.

The recall effort was kickstarted in February of last year with a petition seeking to unseat Newsom over his implementation of laws that are "detrimental to the citizens of this state and our way of life."

Newsom has described the recall election as a Republican-led effort of those who oppose immigration and immigrants and that it "threatens our values" while seeking to undo the state's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Elder is to formally launch his campaign outside the Los Angeles County Registrar on Tuesday at 10 a.m. after having filed the requisite paperwork to run.