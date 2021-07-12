Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Five Observations About the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

By Amelia Dalgaard
altavistajournal.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Volvo Cars (Volvo) edges closer to its deadline of becoming an all-electric brand by 2030, it is introducing several new electric vehicle models to fulfill this promise. Among them is the all-electric C40 Recharge crossover coupe. Volvo recently invited a select group of automotive journalists to attend a preview event where we could touch, feel, and experience the car. Here are a few noteworthy impressions.

www.altavistajournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Volvo Group#Google Maps#Swedish#Scandinavian#The C40 Recharge#Suv#The Panoramic Glass Roof#Google Built In#The Bold Color Options#Fjord Blue Metallic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Google
Related
CarsGreen Car Reports

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge presents a sleeker take on the XC40 Recharge

SUVs are proving to be so popular these days that they all seem to be spawning coupe-like variants that are SUVs, just less practical. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the latest to procreate, with the Volvo C40 Recharge set to debut as a 2022 model early next year. The last...
Personal FinanceCNET

Full-electric Volvo C40 Recharge starts at $58,750

Volvo has announced official pricing for its C40 Recharge electric SUV. The coupe-roofed crossover will start at an MSRP of $58,750 before tax credits, the carmaker announced Monday. Reservations for Volvo's second electric model opened shortly after the coupe-over debuted in March with a refundable $500 deposit. The Belgian-produced C40...
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

US: Volvo Announces Prices For 2022 C40 Recharge: $58,750 MSRP

Volvo announced today U.S. prices for the upcoming C40 Recharge, which is the first model in the company's history that will be sold only in an all-electric version. The older brother of the Volvo XC40 Recharge will start at an MSRP of $58,750 ($52,345 effectively, including DST and deducting $7,500 of federal tax credit), which is a lot, although it's the Ultimate trim (the only one available) with everything:
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

A Closer Look at the 2022 Volvo C40, a Smoothed and Styled XC40

Exterior and interior styling take center stage in the new Volvo electric crossover. Clever storage options and a powerful dual-motor electric drivetrain make the C40 an appealing option for electric-car shoppers. The C40 shares the practicality of the XC40 Recharge but packages it in a sleek, romantic exterior inspired by...
Carsautomoblog.net

Volvo Concept Recharge: Reinventing The Iconic Swedish Station Wagon

Volvo recently unveiled Concept Recharge, the Swedish automaker’s vision of the future. And unlike its previous all-electric offerings, the Volvo Concept Recharge has none of that cookie-cutter design nonsense. Volvo currently has two EVs in its stable: XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, both of which we can’t tell apart like monozygotic twins.
Buying Carsautomotiveworld.com

Volvo C40 Recharge enters U.S. well equipped at $58,750 before tax credit; expanded fast charging now available

The Volvo C40 Recharge pure electric will start at an MSRP of $58,750 in the United States before tax credits. This newest addition to the Volvo electric line-up has all the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design. It is the first Volvo model in the company’s history designed as pure electric only and the first to feature a leather-free interior.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Storage Review: No Space Wasted

In a bid to lure customers who desire the oh-so-popular SUV-coupe body style, Volvo chopped the stylish XC40 Recharge's roof—among other, more minor styling changes—to create the slinky 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge. We recently examined a Fjord Blue example of the C40 and were impressed by how well packaged the car is, not to mention its clever detailing. (An example of the latter: the very cool backlit topographical map of Sweden's Abisko National Park inlaid in the doors and dash.) Let's dive into the storage spaces that struck us as particularly thoughtful—and enough to almost offset the chopped roof relative to the also-cleverly packaged XC40 family.
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge debuts as automaker's first electric-only model for $59,845

On Monday, Volvo on said its second mass-market electric car, the 2022 C40 Recharge will cost $59,845 when it arrives in U.S. dealerships later this year. Essentially a "coupe" version of the XC40 Recharge crossover, it's scheduled to start production this fall. It will be the first Volvo sold only with an electric powertrain.
Buying CarsCleanTechnica

You Can Now Buy Or Get Subscription For Volvo XC40 Recharge In UK

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year finalist that gets no love — well, not enough love. While the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E have been grabbing headlines of various sorts, the Volvo XC40 Recharge recently rolled out stealthily in the US and more recently in the UK.
Carstheweeklydriver.com

2021 Volvo XC90: Safe, handsome, EV oddity

Support independent journalism with a donation to The Weekly Driver. Volvo makes cars that encompass the compelling characteristics of Scandinavian design — simplicity, minimalism and functionality. The 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 Inscription oozes with automotive modernism. A three-row, midsized luxury SUV offered for two decades, the XC90 is available...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

MG Motor MG5 EV Long Range 2021 UK review

Bargain EV estate gets a 250-mile range, but is that enough to excuse its flaws?. It’s the UK’s first and cheapest electric estate, but with a longer range. The MG5 has been around for just under a year, and in addition to being one of the cheapest EVs around at a starting price of £25,095, it’s also one of just two that come with a practical estate body – along with the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lexus Interface Is The Next Generation Of Infotainment

Toyota's current infotainment system is a lot like the brand as a whole: pretty good, pretty efficient, there's really nothing to complain about, and its sales prove that. But there is still room for improvement. Toyota knows that, and today it introduced its new HMI (Human Machine Interface) for its next generation of vehicles. It's calling it Lexus Interface for now (we're assuming less-expensive Toyota variants will also get the tech). The company says it will be best-in-class in user experience, which is a hard thing to quantify, but we can at least tell you that it looks pretty cool.
Cell Phonesgearjunkie.com

Gaia GPS Brings In-Car Backcountry Navi to Android Auto

Gaia GPS brings its exhaustive map collection and backcountry capability to Android Auto and Google. Android Auto’s navigation technology has gone off-road. Today, Gaia GPS announces its compatibility with Android Auto. The long-awaited development makes Gaia GPS the first backcountry navigation app built for Google’s in-vehicle system. Gaia GPS for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy