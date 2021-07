UNITED NATIONS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for leadership of the Group of 20 (G20) on global climate action. "The world urgently needs a clear and unambiguous commitment to the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement from all G20 nations. There is no pathway to this goal without the leadership of the G20," he said in a statement on the G20 ministerial meeting on environment, climate and energy.