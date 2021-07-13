Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Brian Cage Announces Match Against Buddy Murphy For September

By Jeremy Lambert
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buddy Murphy has booked his first post-WWE match. Brian Cage took to social media to announce that he will be facing Buddy Murphy on September 18 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The match will take place under the Battleground Championship Wrestling banner. Matt Hardy, nZo vs. Aiden English, Raven's...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Murphy
Person
Aiden English
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Brian Cage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Combat#Lfg#Murphy Wwe Murphy#Aew Dynamite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPWMania

Alexa Bliss Says She Will Always Be There For Buddy Murphy

Alexa Bliss took to Twitter last night and responded to comments made by her former on-screen and off-screen partner, Buddy Murphy, who was released by WWE back on June 2. Murphy, from Australia, recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and thanked Bliss for helping him get used to American culture. He also explained why she was so instrumental in his early WWE development. Bliss, who is engaged to singer Ryan Cabrera these days, responded with a tweet and said she will always be there for Murphy.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Alexa Bliss Responds To Buddy Murphy’s Recent Praise

Buddy Murphy spoke about how Alexa Bliss helped him during his early days in the WWE in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Murphy also credited her for helping him get used to American culture. They were previously engaged to be married. Bliss reacted to Murphy’s comments by writing, “Thanks...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Brian Cage in AEW: What’s missing in the machine?

When watching AEW week after week, there are always new moments and milestones with a deep roster. Brian Cage is one superstar who has stood out, but for all the wrong reasons. Since joining AEW, there is clearly something missing from the hybrid athlete. Since joining AEW, Brian Cage has...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Buddy Murphy Says WWE Dropped The Ball With Malakai Black

Former WWE star Buddy Murphy joined Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk some wrestling. Murphy recently caused a stir with a photo of his new physique, which Murphy claims was a bit misleading. “It was a strategically taken picture,” Murphy pointed out. “I look a lot bigger than what...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/14 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match, Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson, Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Before the match Eddie Kingston hit Gallows with a pipe, leaving Moxley and Anderson alone in the ring. Moxley had a short advantage to start, the two men then met in the middle of the ring and traded strikes for almost 40 seconds. Anderson used some unsavory tactics and he was in control, until Moxley used a clothesline to knock Anderson out of the ring. Moxley then threw Anderson into the barricade and the two men fought on the entrance ramp. Here Anderson took control and he took Moxley back to the outer ring area. Moxley quickly countered and threw Anderson back to the ring.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Buddy Murphy Says He's About 212 Pounds Right Now

Sean Ross Sapp & Jeremy Lambert Jul 17, 2021 8:00AM. 205 Live no more, but not that far off. Buddy Murphy moved from the NXT tag team divison to the WWE cruiserweight division, and as a results, actually made 205 pounds for his matches. When speaking to Fightful, he spoke out his mentality of doing so, and what his weight is at now since he's been out of the division for a while.
WWEthehighlandsun.com

Buddy Murphy reveals why he “hated” wrestling in NXT

Former WWE star Buddy Murphy has opened up about his WWE career and why he disliked wrestling in WWE NXT. Murphy stated that he wasn’t being used much in NXT, while he and Wesley Blake were promised things that eventually didn’t happen in the Black and Gold brand. On Insight...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW: Splitting Brian Cage from Team Taz is the right move

It was on night one of Fyter Fest that Brian Cage lost to Ricky Starks after a pretty climactic back and forth between the two over the preceding weeks leading into the event. It looked like on the way in, Cage had the support of Taz and the rest of Team Taz, but of course how they stabbed Cage in the back on the night of, is by now old news.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 7/14 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Darby vs. Ethan headlines in Coffin Match, Brian Cage vs. Starks for FTW Title, Moxley vs. Anderson for NJPW U.S. Title, Omega-Hangman angle, Jericho-Spears angle, more (31 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by Darby vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match, plus Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage, Jon Moxley defending the U.S. Title against Karl Anderson, Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks, plus a Shawn Spears-Chris Jericho angle and a Kenny Omega-Hangman page angle, and more.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Buddy Murphy Speaks About His Physique

Buddy Murphy is a former WWE wrestler and he spoke about his physique with wrestling interviewer Chris Van Vliet. Buddy Murphy was a rising star in WWE before he was released. He was released alongside many other superstars, including the very popular star Braun Strowman. Buddy is not working for...
WWEComicBook

Buddy Murphy Admits Which WWE Storyline He Wasn't Comfortable With

Buddy Murphy was released by the WWE last month and has recently given a number of interviews looking back on his time with the company. One of the strangest chapters in the former Cruiserweight Champion's tenure came last year when he wound up in a romantic relationship with Aalyah Mysterio, Rey Mysterio's 19-year-old daughter. Murphy's big problem with the angle, as was the case with many WWE fans, was the noticeable age gap between the two. He explained in an interview with Chris Van Vliet this week (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "I wasn't comfortable kissing Aalyah. I did that because it was my job and it was going to create more drama in the story. Originally, there was no kiss scripted. They [the producers] went and they talked to Vince about something. They come back and they pitch it to me but they are kind of like weird. Then they say '...and then you kiss her.' I start laughing and go 'f— off.' But then they are like 'No we are serious.' I look at the other producer and he was like [nods head]. I'm like 'No way! How did you come back with this?'"
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Buddy Murphy: WWE Fed Me Bullshit To Keep Me Happy

If you wondered what happened with the Buddy Murphy and Mysterios storyline...so was Buddy Murphy. As Murphy tells Fightful, he wasn't really kept up to date with the direction or endgame of the story. "I was only kept in the loop -- it wasn't my storyline, it was Rey and...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Vince Russo talks about Murphy's WWE release

Like so many other companies around the world, WWE has also been forced to face the dire consequences of the global pandemic. Suffice it to say that in 2021 alone about 30 superstars were released, as well as a large number of insiders behind the scenes. For a week, the...
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy Sits Down With Chris Van Vliet

This past weekend former WWE superstar Buddy Murphy sat down with Chris Van Vliet for his podcast. They talked about almost everything under the sun. They talked about his time with The Mysterios, moving from 205 Live to the Main Roster, etc. The link to Chris Van Vliet’s podcast is below:
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Buddy Murphy Comments On Kissing Aalyah Mysterio, Says He Wasn’t Comfortable

During a recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy commented on what’s next for him, whether he’d go to Impact Wrestling or Ring of Honor, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his new, larger physique: “It was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy