Brian Cage Announces Match Against Buddy Murphy For September

Buddy Murphy was released by the WWE last month and has recently given a number of interviews looking back on his time with the company. One of the strangest chapters in the former Cruiserweight Champion's tenure came last year when he wound up in a romantic relationship with Aalyah Mysterio, Rey Mysterio's 19-year-old daughter. Murphy's big problem with the angle, as was the case with many WWE fans, was the noticeable age gap between the two. He explained in an interview with Chris Van Vliet this week (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "I wasn't comfortable kissing Aalyah. I did that because it was my job and it was going to create more drama in the story. Originally, there was no kiss scripted. They [the producers] went and they talked to Vince about something. They come back and they pitch it to me but they are kind of like weird. Then they say '...and then you kiss her.' I start laughing and go 'f— off.' But then they are like 'No we are serious.' I look at the other producer and he was like [nods head]. I'm like 'No way! How did you come back with this?'"