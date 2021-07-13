Ruth Leon recommends…Crystal Pite’s ballet Body & Soul at Jacob’s Pillow
Body and Soul – Paris Opera Ballet – Jacob’s Pillow. Unfortunately, this one can only be accessed in North America – US and Canada – but since I shortchanged you last week with an event that was only accessible in Europe and the UK, I reckon that turnabout is fair exchange, or whatever that idiom is. Award-winning choreographer Crystal Pite ( photo at Jacob’s Pillow) joins forces with the Paris Opera Ballet in Body and Soul, a full length work praised by the New York Times for its inventiveness, brilliance and poetry. The U.S. premiere is presented by Jacob’s Pillow and was filmed at Paris’s Palais Garnier with 36 dancers.slippedisc.com
Comments / 0