Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Ruth Leon recommends…Crystal Pite’s ballet Body & Soul at Jacob’s Pillow

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody and Soul – Paris Opera Ballet – Jacob’s Pillow. Unfortunately, this one can only be accessed in North America – US and Canada – but since I shortchanged you last week with an event that was only accessible in Europe and the UK, I reckon that turnabout is fair exchange, or whatever that idiom is. Award-winning choreographer Crystal Pite ( photo at Jacob’s Pillow) joins forces with the Paris Opera Ballet in Body and Soul, a full length work praised by the New York Times for its inventiveness, brilliance and poetry. The U.S. premiere is presented by Jacob’s Pillow and was filmed at Paris’s Palais Garnier with 36 dancers.

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jiří Kylián
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Opera Ballet#Pillow#Body Soul#Body And Soul#The New York Times#Palais Garnier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
MuseumsSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Frick shuts down online series… catch it now

I report to you, with considerable dismay, the cancellation of my favourite art history series, the one that has kept me going for all of the pandemic. For fifteen long months, I have looked forward each week to watching either Xavier Salomon or Aimee Ng, the fantastically knowledgeable and persuasive Curators at New York’s Frick Museum, describe one of the works of art in their care. Each episode has provided not only their depth of understanding of the paintings and objects at the Frick but also their deep love for them. They haven’t all been paintings – among them have been a Mughal carpet, two Chinese porcelain figures, a piece of exquisite furniture, a statue – but all have been works I have seen many times in the Frick and never looked at so closely. Even those I know well and have spent hours staring at (the Frick’s three Vermeers and fabulous Bellini, for instance) have been illuminated and changed by hearing what these curators have to say about them.
MusicSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…PBUG The PB Underground Bug – Ronnie Scott’s

This is the first of a new series of live streams from the famous jazz club, Ronnie Scott’s. The PB Underground Bug, led by drummer extraordinaire Pete Ray Biggin, are at the forefront of the new wave of funk and the UK’s hottest funk sensation. Recently nominated Best Live UK Show of The Year for the Jazz FM Awards, the band released an album ‘Stand Up’ to rave reviews.
EntertainmentSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Caruso’s Pyjama Cast Party

July 21 at 8pm ET and then available on Jim Caruso’s Cast Party YouTube page. Jim Caruso’s Cast Party is a New York institution. Every Monday evening at the legendary Birdland jazz club in Manhattan, every cabaret singer who happens to be in town drops in for a chat with Jim and sings a song or two. No rehearsal, no preparation, and it’s always wonderful. When I’m in my ‘other’ hometown, I never miss it.
Theater & DanceSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Our Little Lives – Russell Brand at the Almeida

Our Little Lives – Russell Brand, Shakespeare and Me. A new theatre show, filmed before a live audience at the Almeida Theatre, from comedian, actor, writer Russell Brand. Our Little Lives is described (by him) as promising both humour and moments of reflection on his life experiences, channelling his love for Shakespeare and applying it to the challenges of modern day.
Theater & DanceSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… A Bolt from the Bolshoi

On Demand £8.99 for a month, £62.99 annual subscription. I’d almost guarantee you haven’t seen this, even though it’s an Alexei Ratmansky ballet for the Bolshoi with music by Shostakovich. I hadn’t, until it turned up on Marquee TV. And, for a ballet freak, it’s fascinating, and really funny in places, even if you don’t know Russian. Shostakovich himself, not famous for his charm, was less than enchanted with the 1931 ballet laid onto his music, he said, “There’s a machine. Then it breaks down (problem of wear and tear on equipment). Then they fix it (problem of amortization), and at the same time they buy a new one. Then everyone dances around the new machine. Apotheosis. All this takes three acts.”
Berkshire County, MAberkshirefinearts.com

Jacob's Pillow On the Road

Jacob’s Pillow will offer two weekends of free Pillow Pop-Up performances in Berkshire County during the last weekend in July and first weekend in August. Performances will happen on a uniquely designed portable stage and feature local performers, as well as the all-female intergenerational Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective (July 31 – Aug. 1) known for illuminating the strength, power, and diversity of women in hip-hop, and Philadelphia-based Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble (Aug. 7-8), dedicated to preserving the traditional dance and music of West Africa and the African diaspora.
Performing ArtsSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Best thing about religion is the lighting

Tinuke Craig directs Naana Agyei-Ampadu (June), Peter Caulfield (Gash), Jodie Jacobs (Leah), and Ellie Piercy (Joy). Here’s a very different kind of theatre. Last Easter is a funny, moving and provocative play by Bryony Lavery, one of our most important contemporary playwrights, about the true nature of friendship. A quartet of theatre friends – a lighting designer, an actress, a prop maker and a drag singer – career across France. They’re on their way to Lourdes, hoping to find a miracle for their friend, the lighting designer, who has been diagnosed with a devastating illness. She’s a non-believer who thinks the only good thing about religion is the lighting.
Theater & Dancetheberkshireedge.com

DANCE REVIEW: Eastern Woodland Dances at Jacob’s Pillow

Two years ago, at about this time, Jacob’s Pillow hosted a week-long celebration entitled “The Land on Which We Dance” in collaboration with the Native American community that for millennia inhabited these lands. Local tribal dancers led the celebration, with their own traditional dance groups, as well as marvelous dancers from the Cheyenne Sioux nation in South Dakota. You can read our 2019 review of that here.
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Rattigan’s The Deep Blue Sea with Helen McCrory

You can buy access to a individual play or an annual subscription to the National Theatre’s At Home website. The three day rental is £7.99. Terence Rattigan was the most important playwright of the middle of the 20th century, having written and had successful productions of more than 20 plays, many of which are regularly revived. He wrote about middle class British life, the milieu he knew best. His dominance of the West End came to an end with the arrival of John Osborne and Angry Young Men plays in the late 50s. At one time he had three dramas running concurrently in the West End. This, The Deep Blue Sea, from 1952, is one of my favourites.
MusicSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Lee Mead in concert at the London Palladium

Streamed July 14-18 £12.00 plus £3.00 transaction fee. Attention, fans of Lee Mead. He is celebrating his 40th birthday with a spectacular concert from the London Palladium. Joined on stage by guests Kerry Ellis, , Steve Balsamo and Dalton Harris, Lee and his band relive some of the musicals and shows he has appeared in over the last twenty years in front of a live audience.
LifestyleSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Cold Supper at Harrods

A Cold Supper Behind Harrods (a recording of a live play reading) Revenge is a dish best served cold. Fifty years after the war that brought them together, three Special Operations Executive agents meet to record interviews for a television documentary. As Leo, Vera and John wait to be interviewed...
Performing ArtsSlipped Disc

Opera Australia loses season highlight to Covid

We’re saddened to announce the postponement of our new production of ‘The Tales of Hoffmann’ at the Sydney Opera House. This co-production with the Royal Opera House, directed by Damiano Michieletto, was shaping up to be one of the major highlights of our season, with extraordinary costumes, sets, and props nearing completion. As a result of the NSW Government’s extended stay-at-home orders, we are unable to rehearse the production properly or complete the manufacturing in time for the planned opening on August 2. We are looking to present The Tales of Hoffmann in a future season so the wonderful work that’s already taken place won’t be in vain.
Theater & DanceSlipped Disc

MacVicar stages Covid opera in a car park

Scottish Opera are very lucky that the busiest opera producer in the world David McVicar is a Glaswegian and the pandemic has seen him at home in Glasgow rather than attending to his many productions overseas. This has given him time to work on this new production of Verdi’s ‘Falstaff’, a production which is going to be shared appropriately with Santa Fe’s open air opera house but also in a Edinburgh Festival production at the Festival Theatre with a small socially distanced audience.
Theater & Dancewashingtonclassicalreview.com

Incandescent opera rarities with NSO and Wolf Trap Opera stars, past and present

Few things are as agreeable on a summer night as a concert of opera scenes and arias. No need to think too much about the often absurd plots, as long as there are a broad range of selections and gifted singers to thrill the ears. Wolf Trap Opera Company delivered both on Friday night at the Filene Center, during one of the Washington area’s all-too-infrequent breaks from summer heat and humidity.
CelebritiesSlipped Disc

Death of a Covent Garden singing coach, 82

We have been notified of the death of Bettina Jonic, close friend of Bertold Brecht and former Director of Actor/Singer Development at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden. She also has her own acting studio, The Little Garden, where students included Francesca Annis, Stephen Berkoff, Bob Hoskins, Annie Irving, Jane Lapotaire, Ann Mitchell, Hazel O’Connor, Elaine Page, Michael Pennington, Steven Rea, Penny Ryder, Martin Shaw, Juliet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy