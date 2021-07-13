Ruth Leon recommends…Crystal Pite’s ballet Body & Soul at Jacob’s Pillow

I report to you, with considerable dismay, the cancellation of my favourite art history series, the one that has kept me going for all of the pandemic. For fifteen long months, I have looked forward each week to watching either Xavier Salomon or Aimee Ng, the fantastically knowledgeable and persuasive Curators at New York’s Frick Museum, describe one of the works of art in their care. Each episode has provided not only their depth of understanding of the paintings and objects at the Frick but also their deep love for them. They haven’t all been paintings – among them have been a Mughal carpet, two Chinese porcelain figures, a piece of exquisite furniture, a statue – but all have been works I have seen many times in the Frick and never looked at so closely. Even those I know well and have spent hours staring at (the Frick’s three Vermeers and fabulous Bellini, for instance) have been illuminated and changed by hearing what these curators have to say about them.