Five years ago Sally Murphy was living in rural Ireland, recovering from a break-up and adjusting to being a single mother. As she started to put her life back together she found strength and inspiration from the women in her life and began to notice the return of her self-esteem and the desire to achieve the dreams she had had when she was younger. A chance consulting gig ended up being the catalyst for Murphy to start her business, Well Told, where she consults businesses to tell better stories, helps with creative strategy and content curation. Today, the Letterkenny, Ireland-based entrepreneur is figuring out the tricky task of how to expand her team as she struggles to find time to onboard employees, while also remaining grateful for all the massive strides she has made as a solo-mompreneur.