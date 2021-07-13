Cancel
Grundy County, IL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grundy, Livingston, Will by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 01:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, farmland, roadways, and and other low lying areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grundy; Livingston; Will FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON, SOUTHEASTERN GRUNDY AND SOUTHWESTERN WILL COUNTIES At 137 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen across much of the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area through daybreak. Flash flooding is likely ongoing or expected to begin shortly in parts of the area. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Diamond, Gardner, Braceville, South Wilmington, Godley and East Brooklyn. This includes the following highways I-55 between mile markers 221 and 236. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

