Damage left in the wake of a microburst in Huachuca City

A gust of wind, likely a microburst, blew part of the roof off the SAHARA thrift shop in Huachuca City.

"We've had a few pass through here but nothing that ever did anything like this," said Rick Hackney, who runs the thrift store.

"I opened the door and it sounded like a waterfall in here."

Hackney runs the store with his girlfriend and after a storm swept over the area this weekend, he said they found wind damage outside and water damage inside.

He said estimates ranged from wind speeds between 80 and 90 miles per hour.

"We had leaks everywhere. It was running down the whole seam of the building and on top of all our goods in the shop."

Parts of the roof of the thrift shop blown well over 100 feet away.

"The roof was peeled back and laying on the other side of the building."

Hackney said he's filed an insurance claim but hasn't gotten an estimate to the damage yet.

"The store's going to be shut down 'til we could get this roof fixed."

His thrift shop funds his charity.

"Everything we sell here in this store puts food in the pantry next door to give away to anybody that needs it."

Like water leaking through the damaged roof, the stock at the food pantry is also starting to fall through and with families in the area to feed.

"This last month we passed out 316 food boxes."

While they repair the damage to the thrift shop, Hackney said this damage could be what motivates others to help .

"Donate food or money to the food pantry so we can keep the doors swinging over there 'til we get done here."