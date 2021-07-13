Cancel
Assessing the Feasibility of Research and Data Science Projects

Cover picture for the articleYou are proposing a project with a promising return on investment, a positive impact on the business, and a marketing potential that could distinguish the company from competition. Good so far. You continue and clarify that it is unknown which technical hurdles may undermine the project before it is completed. And even if it is completed, you understand that your company may not choose to adopt it. But regardless of this latter possibility, could you have a few hundred thousand dollars added to your budget to complete this project? Well? A kind boss may send you back to your desk to do some homework. A typical boss may just stare at you in bewilderment. But would they? As it turns out, many data science, AI, IoT and other “sexy” technology projects are approved under these circumstances.

