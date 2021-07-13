Cancel
Nokia plans to raise full-year outlook

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Nokia said on Tuesday it expects to raise its full-year outlook as business picked up pace in the second quarter. “Our first half performance has shown evidence of this in good cost control and also benefited from strength in a number of our end markets,” CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

