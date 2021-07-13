Cancel
Norfolk, VA

REYES - Musical Flow of STEM

odu.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDate/Time (Multi-Day Event) Introduces the process of Beat Making to explore professional music production while demonstrating the most important tools of the industry. 2020 was the year of #TheREALCareerUpgrade for Brandie Wright. With over 22 years in the technology industry, Brandie left her thriving career as a District Technology Coordinator to become a middle school classroom teacher. Brandie's passion for learning and natural risk-taking mindset during a pandemic created a perfect storm of opportunity to model how to harness your superpower for her students. Brandie has gained an expert understanding of dynamic learning and transformation. She is committed to discovery, process improvement, and innovation. As an inquisitive, persistent, and innovative educator, Brandie strives to connect others with specified skills, information, and resources required to achieve their personal and professional developmental goals. Building relationships and making connections is at the core of her work and what makes her a valuable asset to any group. All of these qualities are now being refined by the fire of virtual learning, middle school mayhem, and professional growth overload. Brandie is embracing this season of vulnerability, failing forward, and wonder.

#Design And Technology#Innovation#Instructional Design#Reyes Musical Flow Of#District Technology#Liveandmove Mia D#Simulation Center#The Innovation Lab#Newport News Shipbuilding
