Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she has shaved her head because it was ‘time to let go’

By Peony Hirwani
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Q6LM_0av8cbTC00

Jada Pinkett-Smith says she has shaved her head following an inspirational talk with her daughter, writing on Instagram that “Willow made me do it”.

The actor’s new look was first revealed by Willow Smith in the 20-year-old singer’s own Instagram post, a picture of the pair hugging.

Willow Smith posted the picture with a caption that read: “A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return.”

Pinkett-Smith, who is 49 and turns 50 in September, wrote in a reply to her daughter’s post that Willow made her shave her head “because it was time to let go”. “My 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” she added.

In a 2018 episode of The Red Table Talk , Pinkett-Smith opened up about her battle with alopecia , describing the sudden hair loss she experienced as “terrifying”.

Speaking to her mother Adrienne, the actor recalled losing “handfuls of hair” in the shower one day.

She explained how her condition, which doctors have yet to identify the cause of, prompted her to cut all her hair off.

“I’ve been getting lots of questions about why I’ve been wearing this turban,” she said.

“Well, I’ve been having issues with hair loss.

“And I’ll tell you it was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair, just in my hands, and I was like ‘oh my God am I going bald?’

“It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear.”

She went on to credit turbans for helping her feel empowered as a result of her hair loss.

“When my hair is wrapped, I feel like a queen,” she said.

Despite undergoing a series of medical tests, the actor explained that specialists have been unable to diagnose the cause of her alopecia, though she suspects it might be down to stress.

According to the NHS , common causes of hair loss can include iron deficiency and weight loss; it could also be a sign of underlying health conditions. Patients are advised to see their doctor if they develop sudden bald patches, hair falling out in clumps, and/or an itchy scalp.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

189K+
Followers
91K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Actor#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
The Independent

Willow Smith says she grew up seeing her mum Jada Pinkett Smith deal with death threats and racism

Willow Smith has opened up about “the intense racism and sexism” she saw her mother Jada Pinkett Smith face while on tour with her nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom. The 20-year-old singer travelled with the band from the age of four to 10 where she saw her mother getting “so much hate”.“It was intense racism and sexism, just packed onto the tens,” she told L’Officiel. “People giving her death threats, throwing glass at her onstage. Some crazy stuff went down when she was touring with her band.” As Willow works in the same industry her mother comes from, she said...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
enstarz.com

Napoleon Claims Will Smith and Wife Jada Pinkett Has A Problematic Relationship Over Tupac

The Outlawz rapper Napoleon spoke up on the apparent love triangle between Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tupac (2Pac) in a new interview with "Art of Dialogue." Complex reported that Napoleon, who has a close relationship with Tupac Shakur, claimed that Jada Pinkett Smith asked 2Pac not to beat up Will Smith, proving that the two had a complicated bond.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Jada Pinkett Smith rocking new hairdo (photo)

As some fans may know, actress Jada Pinkett Smith has not rocked long hair most likely because she has been losing hair for years now. The wife of Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith has been very candid about her hair loss, which has not been shoulder-length since her Menace II Society and “A Different World” days of the early 1990s. She has been outspoken on the subject mostly on her award-winning Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Told Tupac Not To Beat Up Will Smith Once They Started Dating: Report

Two weeks ago, Jada Pinkett Smith sent Twitter into a frenzy after her celebratory birthday post in honor of what would have been Tupac's 50th birthday reminded everyone just how much love the actress and the legendary West Coast rapper had for each other during the 90s. Jada definitely got fans talking after sharing an archived poem that Tupac wrote for her on Instagram, but thanks to a new interview with former Outlawz rapper Napoleon, they'll definitely be talking about the infamous love triangle once again.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Passing Out on Set After Taking a "Bad Batch of Ecstasy"

Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Never-Before-Seen Poem by Tupac. Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about a wakeup call that reframed her relationship with substances. While discussing her past experiences with drugs and alcohol during the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the 49-year-old actress recalled a time where she "passed out" on the set of 1996's The Nutty Professor after taking what she describes as a "bad batch of ecstasy."
Gossip Cop

Will, Jada Pinkett Smith Still In The Midst Of $270 Million Divorce?

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have had their share of ups and downs over the course of their 24-year marriage, some of which have been documented on Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. Was the couple headed for a $270 million divorce last summer? That’s what one tabloid claimed. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the spouses stand today.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Iris Law and Jada Pinkett Smith are bringing the buzz cut back

Jada Pinkett Smith has unveiled a very cool new hair style, swapping her platinum blonde pixie crop for an extreme buzz cut. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” the actor – who turns 50 in September – wrote on Instagram, reposting a photo shared by daughter Willow and adding a video showing off her new ‘do.
Family Relationshipsweisradio.com

Tiger Woods opens up to Jada Pinkett Smith about parenting

Tiger Woods is opening up about life and parenthood in his new series, A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons. The first episode, which was filmed just one day before he was seriously injured in a California car crash on February 23, debuted Tuesday on Golf Digest and features Jada Pinkett Smith. The two engaged in a round of golf as they discussed an array of topics, including parenthood, where 45-year-old Woods shared what he’s learned from his daughter, 14-year-old Sam.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jada Pinkett Smith’s drug abuse led her to ‘pass out’ on The Nutty Professor set

Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to arriving to the set of The Nutty Professor while inebriated on a “bad batch of ecstasy”.The actor discussed her past abuse of drugs and alcohol on her Facebook Watch chat show, Red Table Talk, and confessed that only once did it interfere with her work.The “eye-opening incident” saw her show up to the set of the 1996 comedy film “high” and then pass out in the makeup chair.“I went to work high, and it was a bad batch of ecstasy,” she explained. “I told everybody that I must’ve had old medication in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy