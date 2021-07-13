Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she has shaved her head because it was ‘time to let go’

Jada Pinkett-Smith says she has shaved her head following an inspirational talk with her daughter, writing on Instagram that “Willow made me do it”.

The actor’s new look was first revealed by Willow Smith in the 20-year-old singer’s own Instagram post, a picture of the pair hugging.

Willow Smith posted the picture with a caption that read: “A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return.”

Pinkett-Smith, who is 49 and turns 50 in September, wrote in a reply to her daughter’s post that Willow made her shave her head “because it was time to let go”. “My 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” she added.

In a 2018 episode of The Red Table Talk , Pinkett-Smith opened up about her battle with alopecia , describing the sudden hair loss she experienced as “terrifying”.

Speaking to her mother Adrienne, the actor recalled losing “handfuls of hair” in the shower one day.

She explained how her condition, which doctors have yet to identify the cause of, prompted her to cut all her hair off.

“I’ve been getting lots of questions about why I’ve been wearing this turban,” she said.

“Well, I’ve been having issues with hair loss.

“And I’ll tell you it was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair, just in my hands, and I was like ‘oh my God am I going bald?’

“It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear.”

She went on to credit turbans for helping her feel empowered as a result of her hair loss.

“When my hair is wrapped, I feel like a queen,” she said.

Despite undergoing a series of medical tests, the actor explained that specialists have been unable to diagnose the cause of her alopecia, though she suspects it might be down to stress.

According to the NHS , common causes of hair loss can include iron deficiency and weight loss; it could also be a sign of underlying health conditions. Patients are advised to see their doctor if they develop sudden bald patches, hair falling out in clumps, and/or an itchy scalp.