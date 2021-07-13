Cancel
Premier League

Football rumours: Chelsea preparing huge offer for Erling Haaland

By Independent TV
The Independent
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Erling Haaland, with Blues bosses believed to be preparing a massive bid for the 20-year-old. The Daily Star, citing a report from former Norway striker Jan Age Fjortoft, says Chelsea are set to lodge a bid for Haaland which is big enough to bring Borussia Dortmund to the table. The German club are reluctant to let him go, but would give serious thought to an offer in the region of £150m, which would be a Premier League transfer record if a deal were to be completed.

