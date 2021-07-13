Cambria County Leaders are praising a Program they say has spurred “Blight Demolition” in the area, there’s still a ways to go. Cambria County Commissioners and Leaders celebrating an empty lot? Well, there’s meaning to this grassy hill in South Fork. It was the first blighted property to come down with help from Act 152, 3 years ago on Monday. It’s a State Program allowing Counties to collect small fees through Deed Transfers and Mortgages that go specifically toward the Demolition of Blight.