NORFOLK, NE -- Denice Hansen was celebrated by the Norfolk Arts Center for her work as Executive Director for the last 3 years. Hansen joined the Arts Center in 2015 as the program director and was selected as the executive director in 2018. She recently resigned from her post to focus on a new business she purchased called U-Hop Entertainment; an inflatable rental service. The Art Center's new director, Sherry Ruden says she is glad to follow in the footsteps of Hansen and is glad she is only a phone call away.