Health officials on Thursday reported 236 new coronavirus cases as infections continue to jump with the more contagious delta variant circulating the state. The 236 case count was the highest single-day infection tally since early June. The daily average of 135 cases is now more than double the record low of 64 daily cases late last month. Also, the average percent positivity is now 0.78%, up from the pandemic low of 0.31% last month.