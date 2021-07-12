Rent delinquencies show uptick in June Pulse survey
The week 31 release of the Census Bureau’s Pulse Survey shows that the portion of renters who are behind on their rent payments is up since we last reported on the survey results. However, since the survey is generally taken every two weeks and is not synched to the monthly rent collection cycle, surveys which are taken relatively early in the month may show a higher percentage of renters being behind than would a survey sample taken later in the month.yieldpro.com
Comments / 0