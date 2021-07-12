Rent delinquencies show uptick in June Pulse survey

Some interesting information from the REALTORS® Confidence Index Survey June 2021. Several metrics indicate that demand is softening although the market is still broadly strong. With limited supply in the market, homes typically sold within 17 days (24 days one year ago), as buyer competition continues. However, the REALTORS® Buyer Traffic Index decreased from 77 in May 2021 to 71 (moderately strong conditions) in June 2021 while the REALTORS® Seller Traffic Index remains below 50 which is “weak” traffic compared to the level one year ago. On average, a home sold had more than 4 offers, slightly lower than the average of 5 offers in last month’s survey. REALTORS® expect home prices in the next three months to increase nearly 4% from one year ago compared to 5% outlook in last month’s survey. Respondents expect sales in the next three months to increase nearly 1% from last year’s sales level compared to the 2% outlook in last month’s survey.