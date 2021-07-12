Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Rent delinquencies show uptick in June Pulse survey

By Bill Johnson
yieldpro.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week 31 release of the Census Bureau’s Pulse Survey shows that the portion of renters who are behind on their rent payments is up since we last reported on the survey results. However, since the survey is generally taken every two weeks and is not synched to the monthly rent collection cycle, surveys which are taken relatively early in the month may show a higher percentage of renters being behind than would a survey sample taken later in the month.

yieldpro.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse#Moving Average#Profiling#The Census Bureau#The Pulse Survey#Nmhc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
Related
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

Rent prices out of reach for many Vermonters, study shows

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A recent report from a nonprofit group that advocates for affordable housing shows wages in Vermont are lagging well behind rent prices. Video: Renters scramble to find housing in Burlington. Those working full-time needs to earn $23.68 an hour — roughly $49,200 annually — to afford a...
House RentFOX 28 Spokane

Report shows minimum wage workers can't afford rent in the US

According to a new report posted by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, people working full-time and making minimum wage don’t earn enough to pay for rent in any county, state, or city in the United States. With the rising cost of housing, rent has become too expensive for people...
Small Businessgreenvilleceo.com

June Survey Shows Record Highs in Business Startup Sentiment

Entrepreneurs who agree or strongly agree that "now is a good time to start a business" reached 76.9% in June, exceeding pre-pandemic levels and showing the highest reading in survey history. Further, a record 34.6% want to launch their businesses in the next month. FranchiseInsights.com compiles monthly the Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™ (SSI) of individuals who have recently inquired about businesses for sale.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Pulse Report Shows Signs Of Housing Shortage Relief

The gap between new net listings and the number of listings under contract is narrowing, which signals the easing of supply constraints. 3,142,711 net new listings since June 2020, a 12% increase versus the same period in 2019. Properties that have gone under contract increased 9.3% relative to the same...
House Rentthebalance.com

US Families Received $1.5B in Rent Help in June

The federal government distributed more in rental assistance in June than it did in the first five months of 2021 combined, as it raced to provide help to those in need before a nationwide eviction ban expires later this month. More than $1.5 billion in funds from the Emergency Rental...
House Rentirei.com

National multifamily rent growth breaks records in June

Multifamily asking rents jumped an average of 6.3 percent year-over-year in June, the largest leap ever recorded by Yardi® Matrix. The national average apartment rent increased $23 last month to $1,482, another record, and single-family home rents were up 11 percent year-over-year. “These are the largest year-over-year and monthly increases...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

New Home Sales Decrease to 676,000 Annual Rate in June

The Census Bureau reports New Home Sales in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 676 thousand. The previous three months were revised down sharply. Sales of new single‐family houses in June 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 6.6 percent below the revised May rate of 724,000 and is 19.4 percent below the June 2020 estimate of 839,000.
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Journal

Census Bureau to release more data on August 16

Last year, the U.S. Census Bureau gathered data about the population of the United States as required by law. After months of compiling all of the collected data, the public is set to begin receiving the more detailed county, city and census tract level data in mid-August. “We will be...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

HVS: Q2 2021 Homeownership and Vacancy Rates

The Census Bureau released the Residential Vacancies and Homeownership report for Q2 2021. It is likely the results of this survey were significantly distorted by the pandemic. This report is frequently mentioned by analysts and the media to track household formation, the homeownership rate, and the homeowner and rental vacancy...
Marketseyeonhousing.org

Second Quarter of 2021 Homeownership Rate at 65.4%

The Census Bureau’s Housing Vacancy Survey (CPS/HVS) reported the U.S. homeownership rate declined to 65.4% in the second quarter of 2021. Compared to prior reports, the data was affected less significantly by the pandemic, since in-person interviews were back in 99% of the sample area. The national homeowner vacancy rate stayed at a record low of 0.9%, while the rental vacancy rate decreased to 6.2%.
House Rentdsnews.com

Rents Rise to New Highs in June

Tight housing inventory forced more prospective homebuyers into the rental market in June 2021, driving the nationwide median rent price to a new high of $1,575, an 8.1% increase year-over-year, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Rental Report. Additionally, rental prices in 44 of the 50 largest metros broke new records led by Riverside, California; Memphis, Tennessee; Tampa, Florida; and Phoenix, Arizona, which posted gains above 20% year-over-year. The report found that the U.S. median rent is now $118 more than it was two years ago.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Black Knight: National Mortgage Delinquency Rate Decreased in June

Note: At the beginning of the pandemic, the delinquency rate increased sharply (see table below). Loans in forbearance are counted as delinquent in this survey, but those loans are not reported as delinquent to the credit bureaus. From Black Knight: Black Knight: 1.55 Million Serious Delinquencies Remain; At Current Rate...
Real Estaterealtor.com

Homeownership Rate Slips, but Remains Higher than Pre-Pandemic

The homeownership rate reached 65.4% in the second quarter 2021, a 0.2% slide from the first quarter, and 2.5 percentage points below the level from one year ago. Affordability remains a hallmark of areas with high homeownership rates with the Midwest (70.7%) and South (67.1%) topping the list. While homeownership rates declined in the South and Northeast, they rose in the Midwest and West from last quarter. Homeownership rates this quarter were also slightly higher for non-hispanic white Americans and those 65 and older.
EconomyWRBI Radio

Slight uptick in state’s jobless rate in June

Statewide — Indiana’s unemployment rate went up slightly in June. The Department of Workforce Development says the state’s jobless rate was last month was 4.1 percent, which is up from 4.0 percent in May. Indiana’s unemployment rate has gone up the past two months but it’s still below the national...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

REALTORS® Confidence Index Survey June 2021

Some interesting information from the REALTORS® Confidence Index Survey June 2021. Several metrics indicate that demand is softening although the market is still broadly strong. With limited supply in the market, homes typically sold within 17 days (24 days one year ago), as buyer competition continues. However, the REALTORS® Buyer Traffic Index decreased from 77 in May 2021 to 71 (moderately strong conditions) in June 2021 while the REALTORS® Seller Traffic Index remains below 50 which is “weak” traffic compared to the level one year ago. On average, a home sold had more than 4 offers, slightly lower than the average of 5 offers in last month’s survey. REALTORS® expect home prices in the next three months to increase nearly 4% from one year ago compared to 5% outlook in last month’s survey. Respondents expect sales in the next three months to increase nearly 1% from last year’s sales level compared to the 2% outlook in last month’s survey.
Ridgway, COouraynews.com

Ridgway survey shows support for bond

A recent survey has found strong voter support for two November 2021 ballot measures proposing improvements to Ridgway School District. A task force of community leaders, teachers and parents met Monday to review the results of the survey and prepare a recommendation to the Ridgway School Board. The survey, conducted by Beyond Your Base, Wight Consulting Group found that 76% of respondents said…

Comments / 0

Community Policy